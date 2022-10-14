Challenge awaits Miami Dolphins defense again on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face another tough challenge on Sunday when they host the Vikings and their triple-threat WRs and a tough running back.
Xavien Howard playing on Sunday is a good thing and if he can stay healthy through the game, life for the Dolphins’ defensive backs will be a little easier. Howard will likely play man-up on Adam Thielen who hasn’t had one of his typical years so far but he is still a very good receiver.
I would be surprised if Miami put Howard on Justin Jefferson given his current health status. Jefferson is much faster than Thielen. If Howard does play up on Thielen, the Dolphins should double up on Jefferson with Nik Needham and Kader Kohou.
That would leave K.J. Osborn and the Vikings TE left to cover. The key, much like last week will be to get pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins.
One of the Dolphins’ biggest problems this year is getting to the quarterback. Emmanuel Ogbah has been almost non-existent this year after signing a big contract extension and Jaelan Phillips is not finding the success he had as a rookie last season.
This has been a big disappointment so far but the talent is there and offenses are working hard to take them out of the game, it’s working. Ogbah has six quarterback hits but only one sack through 5 games. Phillips is faring worse. He has two QB hits and one sack.
Miami’s dense relies on their front seven to make quarterbacks move around the pocket and force them into making throws quickly to unopen or dump off receivers. With the Dolphins banged up secondary, the help from the front isn’t happening nearly enough.
Adding to all of this is a very good running back, Dalvin Cook. Cook has 373 yards through five games coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season. He has 11 receptions.
The Vikings are a beatable football team but the Dolphins, behind a rookie 7th round quarterback and a slew of injuries have a lot to overcome this week. Can they is the question.
Stopping the Vikings offense is key as the Dolphins may not have an offense capable of clawing back into a game with Skylar Thompson at quarterback. If Teddy Bridgewater is cleared to play, Thompson could be on a very short leash.