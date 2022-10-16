Miami Dolphins Chris Grier should at least ask Rams about Akers
Cam Akers was a very good up-and-coming running back but he fell out of sorts with the Rams. The Dolphins should at least consider a call.
The Rams reportedly are taking calls for Akers and the Dolphins could use a bruising running back who still has two years left on his contract. Today, Akers will be out of the game, inactive for personal reasons.
In Miami, Akers won’t be the featured back but he could be a better change-of-pace option than Edmonds and he is much better than Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed.
Will Chris Grier make that call? Probably not. For one of the same reasons we said Miami shouldn’t call about Christian McCaffrey, a need at the position.
Miami likes their running back unit and let’s be honest, the running backs are not the problem, the offensive line is. Unless Miami is making a move to fix that part of their offense, it doesn’t make any sense to add a runner into a crowded mix.
Trading for Akers likely won’t make Akers happy either. He may be looking for a new team and far more reps but he won’t find those reps on the Dolphins’ offense. In fact, he may find less. That won’t lead to a new contract either.
The Dolphins have to view Akers as a workhorse runner in order to make him happy but Mike McDaniel has been preaching team since day one and that includes the running back unit that he had a say in building.
Is Akers better than Miami’s current running back unit? Yes and no. He provides a quality running back who can get tough yards but he isn’t going to steal reps from Mostert. That makes him more or less a luxury trade than one of need.