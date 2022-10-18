3 things learned from the Miami Dolphins taxing loss to the Vikings
I gotta say, I didn’t have this team going 0-3 after starting the season 3-0. Yep, after the Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots, the Ravens on the road, and finally taking out the Bills, I thought holy hell have the Miami Dolphins finally gotten good?
Little did I know three weeks ago that the curse that hangs over the Miami Dolphins whether it was something we all did in a past life or that Indian burial ground thing where the stadium sits would once again make itself painfully known and have the Miami Dolphins lose three in a row.
Little did I know that God/Universe would have such a sick sense of humor that it would find it a fun idea to take the Dolphin’s starting quarterback within 18 minutes or less for three straight games but let me tell you about that God/Universe, they’re real jokesters.
I will not say that losing the starting quarterback three straight games is an excuse for why the Miami Dolphins are losing. I won’t do that. However, I will say that any team with the misfortune to have these circumstances happen to them(let’s face it, this particular circumstance is only a Maimi Dolphins thing) would be at a disadvantage.
I mean, when you prepare a game plan for one guy all week and you’re feeling good about him, and he goes out there and is straight-up balling, which is what Skylar Thompson was doing, and he injures his thumb on a helmet, something that seems to never happen to the elite QBs over the years, it’s going to be hard to win. Not impossible, but certainly harder.
Yes, backup QBs have won games. Zappe in New England is doing alright and Cooper Rush has gone 4-1. But, I think the makeup of those teams is a bit different. They power-run the ball, something we thought would happen for Miami this year when we were connecting the dots in April, and they play solid defense.
The Miami Dolphins are playing the most dangerous form of bend but don’t break defense and it almost pulled out another one yesterday.
But it wasn’t meant to be. The Miami Dolphins, who have turned into a mash unit that would freak out Hawkeye Pierce(a little something for our elders here) didn’t execute in big spots and the man at the controls also isn’t helping in some other spots as well.
All that will be discussed but let’s think about this; The Miami Dolphins are 3-3 and Tua Tagovailoa who definitely couldn’t have played yesterday but was also cleared so make that make sense, comes back Sunday night against a bad Steelers team that just beat the Buccaneers. I’m all about just saying the season starts on Sunday night, a game I will be at in person celebrating the joy of being not married. I think that’s the healthy(kind of ironic to use that word when describing anything Miami Dolphin am I right?) way to approach the season now.
Let’s see what we learned.