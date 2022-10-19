Miami Dolphins: Why Sunday Night Football is a must-watch this week
The Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football this week. Here are 5 reasons why the game will be a must-watch.
It has already been a roller coaster of a season for the Miami Dolphins despite having played just six games, given the injuries and quarterback issues surrounding the team. After getting off to an impressive 3-0 start, they have lost three straight and are now reeling in the AFC East and overall standings. Once at the top of power rankings during September, the Dolphins now find themselves in the middle of the pack with work to do to regain their playoff hopes.
They’ll get a chance to regain their footing this weekend as they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The records of the teams may not intrigue the casual fan, but there are so many story lines floating around this one that it may end up being one of the more captivating contests of the entire season.
Here are five reasons why the Miami Dolphins’ appearance on Sunday Night Football is a must-watch this weekend:
1. Celebration of the 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins
2022 marks the 50 year anniversary of the 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins team, and the franchise will be celebrating the achievement at halftime during Sunday Night’s contest.
Dolphins legends like Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Larry Little will be honored, though it is unclear exactly which former players will be showing up for the festivities. Others will be posthumously celebrated, including the likes of Jake Scott and Bob Keuchenberg, and of course the legendary Don Shula, who still holds the title of the winningest coach in NFL history.
The Dolphins will be wearing a 1972 patch on their throwback uniforms in honor of the greats. Yes, I said throwbacks…