Three ways the Dolphins can hault their three game skid
After starting the 2022 season 3-0, the Miami Dolphins now sit at 3-3 and are in real danger of letting an encouraging season slip through their fingertips.
Here is how this team can get it back:
The quarterback carousel must end
Arguably the most important position on the field, the quarterback spot on this team has been a big fat question mark lately. Albeit injuries are the sole reason we are seeing such a mess in the quarterback room, coach Mike McDaniel has to make a decision and stick with it.
Switching quarterbacks midway through a game three weeks in a row is not exactly conducive to winning football games,
If Mike McDaniel wants his starter on Sundays to be the guy who practiced on Wednesdays, then that is fine. It makes sense, but you have to stick with that guy. Skylar Thompson practiced last Wednesday and subsequently got the start last Sunday, but Teddy Bridgewater came in halfway through the game to replace Thompson.
With Tua Tagovailoa clearing concussion protocol and reportedly being available for week seven, we could see this carousel from hell come to an end on Sunday — hopefully.
There need to be changes made up front on the offensive line
The Dolphins losing two straight quarterbacks to injury could honestly be directly correlated with the offensive line play.
There is too much talent on this offense for a few weak links on the offensive line to be ruining the entire unit. As Matt Serniak pointed out in this story, it all starts with Liam Eichenberg, who should not see another snap until his game dramatically improves.
Last Sunday, according to ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings registered five sacks and thirteen (!) quarterback hits on Dolphins quarterbacks. Again, this sort of offensive line play is not sustainable for any team to win in this league.
Whether it’s reaching down the depth chart, shuffling some guys around or making a splash trade for a serviceable offensive line unit, changes need to happen imminently.
Speaking of splash trades, make one!
Miami is a favorable situation for a disgruntled player who wants a fresh start. While the Dolphins don’t have a ton in terms of draft capitol, the team has some pieces they could move to make a step forward with their roster.
You look at guys like Christian McCaffrey, who is reportedly on the trade block out of that sinking ship in Carolina. Cornerback William Jackson III is also reportedly wanting out of Washington and that is a big area of need for the Dolphins. Even Chase Claypool has been a name thrown out there as a possible trade candidate. But the trade we would be most happy to see would be for an offensive linemen like Taylor Moton from Carolina.
If Miami wanted to keep it low key, they could send a late draft pick to Seattle for corner Sidney Jones, who has quietly been shuffled to the back of the depth chart.
At the end of the day, changes must be made. Whatever the Dolphins decide to do will decide whether the team revives their season and lives up to the high hopes or plunders down into another season of mediocrity.