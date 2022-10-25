Miami Dolphins: Stock Up/Stock Down after Week 7 win over Steelers
Which players (and coaches) for the Miami Dolphins saw a change in their stock during Sunday Night’s victory over the Steelers?
The Miami Dolphins secured a victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night, improving their overall record to 4-3 and keeping them alive and well in the early renderings of the AFC playoff picture. The win snapped a three-game losing streak, and could set the team up for a nice run against some inferior opponents that loom on their schedule.
But it wasn’t pretty. The return of Tua Tagovailoa to game action hogged the spotlight, and he was excellent early on. But both he and the rest of the offense hit a snag after the first quarter, and both teams went scoreless in the second half. Aside from a productive first three drives of the game, the box score for Miami was underwhelming, and the eye test was even worse.
There were poor performances had by nearly every unit on the roster, and the results could have been far different if they weren’t going up against a rookie quarterback. The coaching and decision-making was suspect as well, as first year head coach Mike McDaniel had perhaps the worst game of his young career.
But a win is a win, and there were some positives to take away from the game that has the potential to get the team back on track. Which guys made the most of their opportunities on Sunday, and which ones took a step back with bad showings?
Here are the players on the Miami Dolphins roster whose stocks are falling or rising after Week 7’s prime time contest: