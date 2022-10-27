JC Tretter couldn’t lie more about Teddy Bridgewater if he tried
Well, today isn’t your day if you thought and hoped the concussion nonsense that happened a few weeks ago when Teddy Bridgewater got pulled from the Dolphins-Jets game. The leader of the former NFL Player Association, JC Tretter just released a comedy that Judd Apatow might be inspired by. I mean if JC Tretter lied any harder he’d explode all over the place as if this was Scanners.
I’m not sure who will be playing Bridgewater or the spotters who allegedly saw Teddy Bridgewater have any episode of “unsteadiness” but I imagine Apatow can ask Seth Rogan to get some of his guys. I feel they aren’t doing much lately.
Just a tremendous move by JC Tretter here to say that in this video there was any moment where Teddy Bridgewater did anything that looked like anything more than a guy that got hit in the mid-section during a football game.
Since we have eyeballs that send messages to our brains we all can plainly see that Teddy Bridgewater had no such issues from the hit. He got up like a normal person that just got hit by another football player. Sorry, he didn’t flip up like the Rock, but he was fine.
JC Tretter and his cast of weirdo spotters majorly overreacted to what happened to Tua Tagovailoa the week before and they decided getting Teddy out of the game was what was best for business.
They didn’t think the beating that Justin Fields endured against the Commanders on October 13, four days after Bridgewater was taken out of that game, showed any unsteadiness even though Fields looked like Rocky Balboa at the end of any Rocky movie. Nope. That was fine.
Look, I get it. JC Tretter isn’t going to come out and say that they made a mistake. That’s not how the world operates. I don’t care. JC Tretter and his gang of flunkies messed up and instead of admitting it like when the guy who shrunk Seinfeld’s sweater eventually did, he’s going to just commit to the lie. Sometimes it be like that. We don’t live in a world where fairness reigns as the chief thing that should happen.
And to think, I wanted the Dolphins to sign Tretter months ago. Good thing they signed Connor Williams because that guy is balling.
Oh well. That was weeks ago and our guy, Tua, is back. I was there on Sunday night and it was friggin electric. Everyone and I mean everyone lost their minds when Tua came out of the tunnel. Yeah, he missed some throws, some throws could have been better but the offense had much more rhythm than it did without him. We hope he and McDaniel can scheme up more positive plays up and we hope that happens this week.
The Miami Dolphins are primed to go on a run and they may just be a force to be reckoned with this season. Make sure you enjoy it.
