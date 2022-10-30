Ezukanma out, Sanders in for Miami Dolphins against Detroit
The Miami Dolphins have released their inactive list for today’s game against the Detroit Lions and Braylon Sanders will get the nod over Erik Ezukanma.
Early this morning we wondered about this happening and what it might mean for Ezukanma. You can read that here.
Now we know that Sanders, an undrafted free agent will make his NFL debut while Ezukanma waits for his first active status of the 2022 season. Should we consider the 4th round pick a bust? No, of course not, but it does make you wonder why, after a solid pre-season, he has yet to be active. Especially over an undrafted rookie.
We will find out soon enough, but Sanders could be an option in the return game today, something that maybe the Dolphins don’t see as a possibility with Ezukanma.
Miami will be without some of its contributors this year. Eric Rowe is out as what appears to be a healthy scratch. This is surprising given the fact the Dolphins lost Brandon Jones for the year with an ACL injury.
River Cracraft is also out. Cracraft has contributed quite a bit to the team, especially early in the season when he caught two touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.
At quarterback, the Dolphins are sticking with Teddy Bridgewater as the backup. Skylar Thompson is back on the inactive list. That should spark some minor debates among the fans on social media.
The bigger surprise that really shouldn’t be a surprise is that Myles Gaskin is once again inactive. Salvon Ahmed will be active for this game. Gaskin is a better pass-catching running back and has shown far more consistency with his few opportunities this year than Chase Edmonds who has struggled the last few weeks.
Miami will have Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, Melvin Ingram, and everyone else that was listed on the injury report this week.
For the Lions, Michael Brockers, DeShon Elliot, former Dolphins DE Charles Harris, Mike Hughes, Chase Lucas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Matt Nelson will all be out of today’s game.