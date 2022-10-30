Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career today
Wow. All I have to say is wow. The game that Tua Tagovailoa just had was, to me by far, the best game of his young career.
I don’t want to hear about the Arizona game from Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie year. I don’t even want to hear about the Ravens’ game from earlier this season. The way Tua played against the Detroit Lions today, was head and shoulders better.
I realize Tua’s stats were more significant against Baltimore but he played light out from the get-go today. Oh, and the stats were terrific as well.
What makes this the best game of Tua’s career is that the defense was a complete no-show in the first half today. Yes, in the second half, the defense came alive and stuffed the Lions time and time again. But Tua was relentless throughout the entire game.
From the first drive, Tua was delivering strike after strike like he was a young Roy E. Munson. It seemed like every dropback and every play-action led to a 13 yards gain or more. It was awesome to watch. The Lions and their defense didn’t know what to do.
It helps when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to Throw too as well.
No doubt it, life is better when you have these guys to throw to. They make all the throws to the middle of the field so much easier than it really is.
What was so much fun to watch was seeing the defense have a hard time today with all the penalties and the lack of pressure on Goff but Tua had exactly zero fear and he certainly didn’t feel any pressure. Tua just kept playing his game and embraced being the surgeon that he is.
Will he underthrow some passes here and there? Yep. Can he make the plays necessary to not just lose games but go out and win games? You betcha.
And that’s what Tua is starting to become. He’s starting to show he doesn’t have to be the game manager all the time. I mean, he certainly can be that guy if that’s what the team needs. But, it’s nice to know that if you need the cerebral assassin ala the game Triple H to lead the team and put it on his back, he can do that as well. That’s a nice feeling to have as Tua and the Miami Dolphins head to the middle part of the season.
Here’s one more really cool stat.
Enjoy the rest of your night and Fins Up!!
Follow me @2ndSatSports