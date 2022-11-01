Don’t look now but Tyreek Hill is the smartest man in the multiverse
Remember all the way back to the offseason, after the Miami Dolphins traded a bunch of draft picks for Tyreek Hill. Remember how some, laughably, thought that the Dolphins gave up to much for the fastest-known man on Earth? How bad would life be if Chris Grier and the Dolphins didn’t pony up those extra 4th round picks? The answer is that life would be much worse for us, the fans of the Miami Dolphins.
Then after Tyreek Hill got to Miami he started saying some Ludacris things such as Tua Tagovailoa is the most accurate quarterback he ever played with even though he only practiced, keyword practiced with him only a few times. Well, everyone started losing their minds Joker-style after that.
Tyreek Hill didn’t just stop there. Nope, he started his own podcast where he would regularly go on and say that Tua was going to break out and put up big-time numbers and that he himself would have incredible numbers. Everyone also thought that was wild to say given that Patrick Mahomes is who he is and Tua Tagovailoa is who he is.
All the closet talking heads, the Stephen A. Smiths, Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherds, you know the folks who just say stuff just to get everyone annoyed so that they keep listening(we call that the Howard Stern effect) went off on how bad it was going to be for Tyreek Hill in Miami with Tua.
I admit, there was a time when I was all set on Tyreek Hill toning it down instead of seemingly going out of his way no matter where he was with praising Tua. I mean, training camp didn’t even start yet and he was already measuring Tua for his hall-of-fame jacket.
But Tyreek Hill never wavered. That guy was supremely confident the whole time that Tua was going to have a career year and that Mike McDaniel was going to unlock it for him.
I wrote back in July about how I eventually came to the idea that Tyreek Hill knew exactly what he was doing with praise of Tua. My point was that if he ended up being wrong and Tua flamed out that he wouldn’t care because he’d still get numbers one way or the other and the fact that he got paid a casual $120M contract softens just about any blow a person can take.
I also said that if ends up being right and Tua Tagovailoa, the same guy who struggled to get to 200 yards a game passing a year ago, and Tua ends up balling out well then Tyreek Hill will look like the smartest man in multi-verse.
I can’t rule out the possibility that Tyreek Hill got his hands on the time stone and looked into the future to see what he had to make his claims of Tua being the man true. It’s certainly possible because Tua is on fire and is leading or being right near the lead in many NFL passing categories.
Hill also has put himself on the seldom-walked path of guys who have a legit chance of 2,000 yards receiving.
Calvin Johnson holds the all-time record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964 yards. Tyreek Hill, pending injury and I swear to everything that is holy that better not ever happen, will have a real chance of eclipsing Mega Tron and being the first to ever get to 2,000. I mean, he gets targeted no less than 200 times again so it’s very possible.
You’re starting to hear the winds of change from the media in how they’re talking about the Miami Dolphins and Tua. Tyreek Hill is potentially the biggest reason why Tua isn’t being discussed in terms of if he’s coming back next year. Tyreek Hill, who did his best Lanny Poffo Genius impersonation months ago, can give the ultimate I told you so whenever he wants to. I can’t wait for when that happens.
