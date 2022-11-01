Miami Dolphins: Awards for the first half of the 2022 season
Who have been the best of the best, and worst of the worst, for the Miami Dolphins? Here are the team’s mid-season awards.
We have reached the conclusion of Week 8, which is the traditional midway point of the NFL season, and the Miami Dolphins have already been enjoying a rollercoaster of a campaign during the early going. They have been one of the most impressive teams when they are relatively healthy, and have looked like shells of themselves when they’re not.
But the streaky team from South Florida stands with a healthy 5-3 record, with games against beatable opponents looming on their schedule for the next month. There have been troubles and tribulations along the way, but the team is already battle-tested, proving that they can hang with some of the elite teams in the league, and have the ability to mount large comebacks in games in which they start off slowly. They’ll be one of the teams that no one wants to play against during the homestretch of the regular season.
For the fans, it has been one of the more exciting 8-game stretches that we can remember. The team is actually fun to watch, which is something that hasn’t been said about the Dolphins in many years.
So, who have been the best of the best (or the worst of the worst) on the roster so far this season? Here are the team awards for the first half of the 2022 schedule for the Miami Dolphins: