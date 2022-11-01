Miami Dolphins weren’t done, adding RB Jeff Wilson in trade
The Miami Dolphins traded for Bradley Chubb earlier today but they weren’t done. Now they are adding RB Jeff Wilson in a trade with the 49ers.
Miami sent RB Chase Edmonds to the Broncos as part of the Bradley Chubb trade which then left the team needing to fill the vacated roster spot. It didn’t take them long. Miami will reunite Jeff Wilson with his former position coach, Mike McDaniel.
The deal is reportedly for a 5th round draft pick.
Wilson was goo with the 49ers but lost in the shuffle at RB. Over his five seasons in SF, Wilson has rushed for 1,733 yards on 390 carries with 15 touchdowns. He also has 4 more receiving touchdowns on 45 receptions with 387 yards. He will step into the role vacated by the Edmonds trade.
Edmonds was supposed to be Miami’s pass-catching RB threat but he struggled with consistency all year and had several critical dropped passes. Now, that role will go to Wilson.
Miami is all-in on the 2022 season with big moves dating back to the start of free agency.
Miami was able to turn their 2021 draft trade with the 49ers into three first-round players. In that trade, Miami traded with the 49ers for two first-round picks and their first in 2021. Miami would trade that pick to the Eagles to move up for Jaylen Waddle. They then traded last year’s SF first round pick to the Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill deal and now Bradley Chubb with the other one.
The question is whether or not Miami is done yet. With 45 minutes left until the trade deadline, the Dolphins could start moving some players to get draft picks back. Players to keep an eye on, Myles Gaskin, Cedrick Wilson, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Mike Gesicki.