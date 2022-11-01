The Time is Now: The Miami Dolphins have traded for Bradley Chubb
Wow, what a trade. I think we all knew the Miami Dolphins weren’t going to just sit there idly by as other teams, who have aspirations of Lombardi trophies in their head are making all the action. No, that wheeling-dealing son of a gun Chris Grier was just picking his spot and made a tremendous impact today for trading for linebacker Bradley Chubb.
This means so much for the Miami Dolphins. It means that the defense has a legit pass rusher on the team. Not one of these players such as Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Melvin Ingram lll who get talked about getting pressures and almost sacks. No, Bradley Chubb is a legit killer who gets to the quarterback and brings them down to the surface of the Earth.
Also, the jokes that come out of this should be refreshing just make sure you’re original and clever about them okay?
Yes, the injury concern about Bradley Chubb is probably the main reason the Broncos were good with parting ways. I understand the hesitation. Up until this season, Bradley Chubb played in only 21 games. This year, he has been fully healthy.
The money aspect is also something as well. Are the Miami Dolphins looking to keep Bradley Chubb long-term or is this only a rental like you see in the NBA? You would think trading away you’re only 1st round pick, which was probably going to be a late 1st rounder, for one of the best players at his position who is only 26 is the kind of thing you do for a guy you believe you’re signing for the long haul.
I’m so excited writing this, I can’t think of all the ways this changes the defense. The secondary has been riddled with injuries but the front seven has been pretty good on the injury front so this helps that area of the defense. You put Chubb opposite Phillips and still rotate Ogbah, Van Ginkel, and Ingram lll. Or you put them all on the field at the same time. At this moment, I don’t really care.
I’m just ecstatic that the Miami Dolphins are going all in on this season. The offense is cooking and to go all the way you have to go through Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Having Bradley Chubb helps you, immensely, in stopping a few more drives against them and everyone else you face.
I don’t think the Miami Dolphins are done today. As of writing this, they still have an hour and 15 minutes to acquire a running back. Chase Edmonds didn’t work out and you can’t go with Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin the rest of the way. Please for the love of everything sacred, go out and Kareem Hunt and let everyone know that Miami plays for keeps. What an awesome day.
We have a team that cares!!!
Here are Bradley Chubb highlights where he’s doing his thing;
