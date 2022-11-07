Facebook movement has Miami Dolphins going for a Whiteout on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be wearing all white on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and they want you to wear white as well.
A movement on Facebook got some Twitter love and Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel got involved to let them know that they want you in all-white as well.
If you are planning to attend the game, leave your aqua’s at home and whiteout The Rock!
Miami is going to need the fans to be exceptionally loud on Sunday when they face a Browns team coming off a bye week and looking to keep pace in the AFC North.
Cleveland is two games out of first at 3-5 but will have a shot at gaining a game when the Ravens and Bengals have their bye. Losing this week to the Dolphins would be a huge setback for a team that was expected to make a bigger splash in 2022.
Cleveland will get their top QB, back, after the Dolphins game but for this week, it will be former Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett.
While the Dolphins offense has been on fire, the defense has struggled considerably and against the Browns, the Dolphins will face one of the top rushing attacks in the league. Cleveland has the 5th most rushing yards this season and have a whopping league-leading 13 runs of more than 20 yards.
Miami will need to slow down their offense and keep Tua upright against a defense that is underperforming this year.
On Sunday though, bring the white and keep Miami perfect with Tua Tagovailoa.