3 sneaky keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins to stay hot vs. Browns
By Matt Serniak
LThe game before the bye week can deliver so many different emotions that will have to be carried for an extra week without any resolution. Preferably, I would rather the Miami Dolphins stomp a mud-hole in the Cleveland Browns and walk it dry. That hasn’t been the Miami Dolphins style this year.
Nope, the Dolphins are all about getting down early or taking a big lead early and then making it a close game in the 4th quarter. Usually, the Miami Dolphins come out on top, 5-1 in one-score games, but still I would much rather the Dolphins TCB(taking care of business for you casuals) throughout the whole game on Sunday but I’m not counting on it.
I’m not counting on it, mainly, because the Browns are a quality team who does something very well. We know what they do well and the Dolphins need to stop it. We know the Browns want to run the ball and they want to do it often. The Browns rank 5th in the NFL in rushing attempts and 5th in rushing yards this year.
We know that Nick Chubb is a stud and he needs to be dealt with. We know that Kareem Hunt is no slouch and can be a starter for many teams in the league. We know that the offensive line for the Browns can have its way with a defensive front that isn’t prepared.
That prepared thing is what has been a bugaboo for Josh Boyer and the Dolphins’ defense as of late. It seems like every week they have been getting lit up by stuff we knew was going to happen. We knew Goff and the Lions would do play-action all day and the Dolphins got nowhere near him to disrupt him in the first half. We knew Justin Fields would look to take off and run a bunch and the defense kept getting way too far upfield all game.
We’ll see what adjustments Boyer makes and we’ll see if the players carry out the plan.
The Miami Dolphins have a great opportunity to go 7-3 before the bye. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t. They’re healthy enough and have been clicking on every cylinders, offensively, since Tua came back.
For the keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins, I’m not going to bore you with the obvious such as keeping penalties down, winning the turnover battle, establish the run, tackle, don’t get beat deep, converting 3rd downs, getting off the field on 3rd downs, and a billion other football cliches and jargon. No, these are some sneaky, underrated, Miami Dolphins-centric level keys to the game.