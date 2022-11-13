The Miami Dolphins stomped a mud-hole in the Browns and walked it dry
By Matt Serniak
Well, how do you like that? The Miami Dolphins, who are slowly getting more and more praise from the doubters, just stomped a deep mud-hole in the Cleveland Browns and walked it dry.
The game started like most Miami Dolphin games with the Dolphins giving up a touchdown on the first possession of the game. But besides that, the Miami Dolphins put Jacoby Brissett and the Browns’ offense in a vice grip.
The newly added Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram lll, and Christian Wilkins were in the face of Brissett all game and besides that opening TD by Cleveland, they didn’t let the Browns get much going.
A big hats off to the secondary of the Miami Dolphins. Kader Kahou, Kion Crossen(hope he’s okay), and Justin Bethel are all playing very well as they let Xavien Howard know that they can pull their weight.
Tua and the passing game stayed sharp as Tua distributed the ball to pretty much everyone on the team. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle played well but they weren’t asked to carry the offense.
Nope, it was the offensive line and the new-look running game that drove the Dolphin’s offense. Jeff Wilson Jr., who looks like the perfect running back with enough speed to go along with his power and fancy footwork, is a gem. He went for 17 carries for 119 yards and a score which was his second in as many weeks since joining the Miami Dolphins. But, Raheem Mostert wasn’t forgotten. He went for 8 carries for 65 yards and a TD.
Amazingly, Wilson Jr. averages 7 yards a carry and Mostert went for 8.1 yards a carry. How was this possible? Because the offensive line pushed the Browns’ front seven all around the stadium. Every run had the Dolphin’s offensive line getting a five-yard surge.
With the type of play-makers the Dolphins have at receiver, a running game being anchored by an offensive line that is starting to gel and get better and better, well, this offense can literally be unstoppable. Is that hyperbolic? Perhaps, but what’s not an exaggeration is that the Miami Dolphins are 7-3 heading into a bye week.
The next checkmark for the Miami Dolphins to check off is to play well in the cold. We’ll have to wait a few more weeks for that. Next up for the Miami Dolphins is the mighty Houston Texans. Everything is coming up Dolphins. Fins Up!!!
