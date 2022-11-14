Darth Kader Kohou more than just the next man up for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been decimated by injuries at the cornerback position but the NFL hasn’t been a problem for Kader Kohou.
They call him Darth Kohou. The dark sinister Sith Lord who takes away your soul. Kohou, an undrafted rookie who signed with the Dolphins in May, was a surprise member of the Dolphins’ final 53-man roster.
While his addition to the 53 was well-earned, you have to wonder how much the season-ending injury to Trill Williams played in him making the team. It didn’t take long for Kohou to see time in an NFL regular season game.
His first game against the Patriots netted three tackles, one for a loss. He has played every game but two since. On the year, he started in 8 games. He has five defended passes, a forced fumble, and 39 combined tackles. He is starting in place of Byron Jones and Nik Needham also lost for the year.
So far, Kohou has been an amazing find and he fits in with what the Dolphins are trying to do. He has earned the respect of his teammates and while he has had some hiccups along the way, he continues to improve.
His life and road to the NFL weren’t easy and it came with obstacles that most in the NFL never had to overcome. FoxSports took a look at his incredible journey.
We can’t be sure what the future for Kohou will be but it is trending in the right direction and appears to be taking a similar road that Nik Needham took. Miami may not be deep in the secondary right now but Kohou will make Miami’s depth exceptional in the years to come when Williams, Needham, and Jones are all back on the field. That is a great combination to have!
For now, Kohou continues to surprise fans. On Sunday he made two big plays that stopped Cleveland drives. He is getting better at the right time and that is what the Dolphins need as they get ready for a December push for the playoffs.
Kohou is currently ranking as one of the top 15 CBs in the NFL.