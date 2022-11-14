Miami Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for the season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won their seventh game of the season but another season-ending injury has hit the defense. This time, Emmanuel Ogbah.
Ogbah left the Cleveland game and didn’t return. An MRI confirmed today that he has a torn tricep and will now sit out the rest of the year and will have surgery on the injury soon.
In March, the Dolphins committed to their top defensive end giving him a big contract extension. He didn’t get into a rhythm this season and was a bit disappointing but the addition of Bradley Chubb was expected to help get the sacks up. On Sunday, the Dolphins sacked Jacoby Brissett three times.
Replacing Ogbah won’t be easy but Miami did trade for Chubb and has Jaelan Phillips as well. Miami may need to shake up some of the assignments for their defensive starters. The Dolphins could move around guys like Andrew Van Ginkel and Melvin Ingram will see an increase as well.
Ogbah lands on an IR team already sporting Brandon Jones, Trill Williams, and Nik Needham. Grey Flowers is also injured and Byron Jones who has yet to play a down in 2022 is also injured and remains on the PuP list.
Signed to a $65 million extension in March, Ogbah was in year one of the four-year deal.
On the street, there are not that many defensive ends that could jump in and make an impact or replace Ogbah. It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins do at the position but losing Ogbah hurts.
If there is any upside, the Dolphins are entering their bye week and will have time to assess the position between now and next week when the team begins preparation for the Houston Texans.