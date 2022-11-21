3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins can win the AFC East
The Miami Dolphins are sitting atop the toughest division in football. What will it take for them to remain there and be named AFC Champions?
We knew that they had an outside chance to challenge for the division title, but very few people saw the Miami Dolphins being the leader of the AFC East 11 weeks in to the 2022 NFL season. And it isn’t just any division, but currently the most competitive one in the NFL.
Both Miami and Buffalo have 7-3 records, but the Dolphins hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their Week 3 victory in the head-to-head matchup. The two will meet again, and the weather will certainly be different the second time around, but Miami’s confidence could be as well. The Week 15 game between the two could go a long way in deciding the division.
But the Bills aren’t the only threat. The Jets and Patriots are both just one game behind Miami in the standings, the latter of whom the Dolphins own the tiebreaker against. But the Jets have already defeated Mike McDaniel and company, meaning that they own the all-important tie breaker. Miami will play both against New York and New England to wrap up the season.
So can they hold on? Can they do something that they haven’t done since 2008, and have done just twice since 1995?
Here are three reasons why the Miami Dolphins have a chance to be crowned champions of the AFC East: