In another reality, Tyreek Hill is on the Jets and it’s hilarious

I know I may look like Vince McMahon coming out to his legendary you got no chance in hell theme song with how arrogant I sound. But, I really don’t care. The Miami Dolphins are in a great position, which is something that I haven’t been able to feel for about two decades. Could the apocalypse happen after this article gets published? Perhaps. But if you don’t take time to enjoy yourself, then what’s the point of anything?
Yes, the New York Jets are 6-4 something Jets fans should feel good about because they weren’t expected to win like they are. They’re sort of a year ahead of schedule which is fun if you’re a Jets fan.
Where it isn’t fun to be a Jets fan is that their #2 overall quarterback, Zach Wilson, is driving a wedge in the locker room with every game he plays and by every word he says. And by wedge I mean the whole locker room is probably all against him. We saw just how terrible he played on Sunday where he only had 77 yards passing and the Jets had more punts than Wilson had completions.
Then Wilson, in his infinite wisdom, most certainly thought of what he would say if was asked the type of question he 100% knew he would be asked and he decided the best response was this.
You don’t have to be a body language expert who used to be charged with deciphering every Osama Bin Laden video from years ago to see that Zach Wilson went into that press conference wanting to say that answer. There was no other answer he was ever going to give because that’s who Zach Wilson is.
I also don’t think you need to be a scholar to know that Zach Wilson’s teammates aren’t big fans of him right now. I mean, Garret Wilson, a rookie, has absolutely zero fear of calling out Wilson to the public.
It makes me think if Garret Wilson is so comfortable calling out Wilson, just what would Tyreek Hill be saying if he decided to go to the Jets instead of the Miami Dolphins?
I remember when Tyrek Hill came to Miami that it was between the Dolphins and the Jets. Just how close was Tyreek Hill to choosing the Jets?
I’ll take Hill at his word because everything else he has said since coming to Miami has proven to be true such as Tua Tagovailoa being the most accurate QB he’s had and that Tua was going to shock the world. The fact that state taxes helped him in his decision to come to Miami is probably a fair one to make since Hill also said that.
But what would it look like if Tyreek Hill was in New York and had to deal with Zach Wilson? Tyreek came in and morphed Tua into a leader and did everything he could to get the best out of Tua, which he succeeded immensely. Tua wouldn’t be playing at the level he is without Tyreek Hill but would Tyreek Hill be playing like he is without Tua?
I’m sure things in New York would be a bit better and not as hostile if Hill was there or maybe Hill would have sold Wilson down the river already if Wilson was playing like this. I shudder to think what Hill would be saying if Tua was missing receivers all over the place. I would think Tua would have been permanently replaced weeks ago if this was happening in Miami.
I really don’t think Tyreek Hill would be able to not speak up and demand more out of Wilson or tell management to start Joe Flacco if Wilson was missing him all the time. It would be hilarious to see Wilson interacting with Hill after eventually emasculating him in front of the world one way or the other.
Glad we don’t have to worry about that happening in Miami. Things are going great in South Beach and everyone is having a ball.
So happy, that for once, my team is doing everything right. I will pray as hard as it takes that nothing really stupid comes down the pike to derail this incredible momentum this team has because they have a chance to damage not just now but in the postseason.
If you’re a Jet fan reading this, yes, the Dolphins and Tua are lucky to have Tyreek Hill. He makes life as a fan great. Also, I can worry about my team often and the state of affairs with the Jets as well. It’s not hard doing both. No, I will not worry about tempting fate with this article. Instead, I will be Vinny Mac coming down the ramp. All Dolphins fans should be as well.
