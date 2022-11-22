Miami Dolphins look for only their third win vs. Texans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Houston Texans on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. You would think the game is a lock for Miami but, the Dolphins have a bad history against that franchise.
It is hard to believe but the Dolphins have only played 10 games against the Texans since the team returned to Houston. They have only won 2 times in those ten games.
Throughout history, the Dolphins’ worst head-to-head record comes against the Texans with only a .200 W/L %. The next team Miami holds a bad record against is the Giants where they have lost 7 of 10.
Back to Houston, the Dolphins have won two of the last three with the last meeting coming in 2021 where Miami beat the Texans to snap a 7 game-winning streak. They won that game 17-9 and then won the next six games becoming the only team in NFL history to lose 7 games in a row and then winning 7 games straight.
In 2018, the Dolphins lost 42 to 23 in Houston and in 2015 Miami won 44 to 26. That was the first win against the Texans in Dolphins history dating back to 2003 and snapping a seven-game skid against the Texans.
Miami entered the early betting line as 12-point favorites but we know that the lines are no guarantees to winning a football game.
On Sunday, the Dolphins will try to make it five in a row and extend their win total to 8 games.
Following the Texans, Miami will hit a three-game road trip that will include two games on the west coast, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and then a cross-country trip back to the east coast against the Bills in what could decide the AFC East title.