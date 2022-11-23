5 things Miami Dolphins fans should be thankful for in 2022
The Miami Dolphins haven’t played on Thanksgiving since 2011, but the team has plenty to be thankful for during this holiday season
The Miami Dolphins won’t be participating in any Thanksgiving Day action this season, and they haven’t since 2011. But it is rare that we feel this good about our team this late into the schedule, as Miami is sitting in second place in a highly-competitive AFC with a record of 7-3.
There have been ups and downs, with the downs being mostly injury-related. But things have been mostly positive for the Dolphins so far in 2022, something that hasn’t been said about the first ten games of a season in Miami in quite some time.
So just because your team isn’t playing, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear your Tua jersey or your aqua ball cap to your Thanksgiving festivities this year. Talk a little smack while you eat your turkey, and tell the Bills and Patriots fans that have somehow made it to your gathering that they’ll be hearing from you in a few weeks.
So grab a plate, take a seat, and enjoy these five things that fans of the Miami Dolphins have to be thankful for this year:
1. NOT having Brian Flores and Deshaun Watson
Let’s start off with the things that we are thankful that we don’t have. Had the Dolphins won the game against the Titans late in 2021, they would have made the playoffs and likely retained Brian Flores as the head coach. He probably would have traded away Tua Tagovailoa and brought in someone like Jimmy Garoppolo or even Deshaun Watson, and we’d be looking at an entirely different team in Miami in 2022. Addition by subtraction.