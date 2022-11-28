Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 12 win vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 8-3 with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But what did we learn, if anything?
The Miami Dolphins played host to the Houston Texans for their Week 12 contest, and things went about as you’d expect while the teams were at full strength.
The Texans are the league’s worst team, and their lack of talent was apparent throughout the game. The Dolphins faced very little resistance on either side of the ball in the first half, and they got out to a very comfortable 30-0 lead after the first 30 minutes. Things got a bit dicey in the second half when Terron Armstead left the game and Tua Tagovailoa was pulled under caution, but Miami was eventually able to pull out the victory and improve their record to 8-3.
It was the first game back after a bye week, and there were portions of the team that looked a little rusty, but they are back in first place in the AFC East entering the toughest portion of their schedule.
Here are 10 observations from the Miami Dolphins victory over the Texans on Sunday:
1. Dolphins finish the day with 89 percent chance of making playoffs
There were games that worked both in favor and against the Dolphins during Week 12’s action, but the most important result was they themselves adding a notch in the win column. After Sunday’s action, the Dolphins odds of securing a playoff spot have slightly improved, and they now sit at 89 percent. The AFC playoff race is shaping up to have a bit less drama than usual, which could be good for Miami and their potential for the postseason.
Without factoring in any other results, a win next week against the 49ers would push Miami’s odds to 95 percent, with a loss knocking them down to 85.