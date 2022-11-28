Tua needs to watch tape of Kirk Cousins on how to get sacked
By Matt Serniak
I know at this point that it may be a bit blasphemous to suggest that Tua Tagovailoa has to watch tape of Kirk Cousins given that he is playing some of the best football out of anyone in the NFL. But if you’re anything like me, you’re heart, soul, and spirit exited your body at the speed of light when Tua got bent backward when he was sacked yesterday.
I don’t know if I could have said the word no louder than I did when this play happened. I would have bet a large sum of money that Tua back was broken like how Bane broke Batman’s back.
I just don’t understand why Tua has to be the one guy every time he is sacked that he has to look like a contortionist trying to fit themselves into one of those boxes or a suitcase. Why can’t he just get taken to the ground like everyone else? Is it because he doesn’t weigh enough?
Tua is listed at 216 pounds which makes him heavier than Russell Wilson, Mac Jones, and the same as Jor Burrow. Do you know who else he weighs more than? Kirk Cousins. And that’s the guy whose tape Tua needs to watch to learn how to get sacked.
Have you ever seen Kirk get sacked? It’s like he, mostly, gets placed gently on the ground with zero risk of any kind of injury. It’s usually the type of sack where the pocket collapses on him and slowly gets dragged or wrapped up and brought softly to the turf. That’s what I want for Tua if and when he gets sacked. Click here and see what I want and don’t bother looking into that it’s Nick Bosa sacking Cousins. Total coincidence I swear.
I know Tagovailoa had to watch videos of quarterbacks sliding so he could see how to do that. I strongly feel that Tua should watch videos of Cousins getting sacked because he and this team can ill afford another injury as he suffered earlier in the season.
Now with Terron Armstead likely out a few weeks with the grade 2 pectoral strain, Tua more than ever, needs to understand to just get down when defenders get their hands on him. No need to try and fight it too much because for whatever reason these defensive players love nothing more than trying to snap him in half and they’re getting close to doing it.
We need an upright Tua every week, not a Tua that is close to getting Baned every week. Watch Kirk getting sacked highlights and all should be fine.
