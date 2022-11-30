Bart Scott trying to bash Miami Dolphins is hilarious
By Matt Serniak
If you somehow missed the incredible and often listened to Bart and Hahn yesterday, then you missed some wonderful theater. It’s nothing you hadn’t heard before if you happened to have listened to three seconds of any ESPN show. It’s one or two people yelling and saying stuff that most of the time they barely believe.
This clip was posted yesterday and I was particularly taken with it. We hear every single week and pretty much every single day folks in the media increasingly struggle to explain why the Miami Dolphins, who are in 8-3, are a bad football team.
We know all the tired talking points that they say such as they haven’t played anyone as if the Miami Dolphins have any handle on that, that the Miami Dolphins haven’t played in the cold weather yet, and that Tua Tagovailoa simply isn’t good or special enough to play well though he has 19 TDs and only three INTS and is basically leading in nearly every passing category there is. But why should that matter?
Bart Scott, a former player who you know just loves to take time to research what he’s going to talk about, played the hits when it came time to talk about how Miami probably will be missing the playoffs.
Bravo Bart, Bravo. You have to love the consistency and furiousness in the message that former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott delivers. Here’s a breakdown of the whole thing.
- I mean how would anyone be able to answer the question, who have the Miami Dolphins beaten, with the simple answer of the Ravens and the Bills? A Bills team who struggled with the Detroit Lions just like how the Miami Dolphins did a few weeks ago though the Dolphins didn’t allow a point in the second half but why find out about that?
- In the beginning, Bart says that the Miami Dolphins could miss the playoffs. Well here’s the thing, literally anything can happen. An asteroid can strike Earth in an hour. It could happen but it probably won’t. So saying the Miami Dolphins could miss the playoffs is something that could happen but to be so sure that it’s going to happen is hilarious to me.
- I also love how Bart talks about the body clock on how the Miami Dolphins have to travel to San Francisco and how it’s going to really affect the body. It’s 2022, I’m pretty sure these athletes do everything humanly possible to get their bodies in the best condition. The whole travel to the other side of the country narrative was played out in 1998 just like how it’s so hard to play in Denver. Guess what? Everyone wins in Denver and teams win on the other side of the country all the time.
- Bart enjoys talking about the last four opponents the Dolphins played. Okay, sort of fair. But then one caller says what about the 49ers’ last four opponents and Bart is like “what about them, name them, what does that matter?” The caller didn’t mention them but here they are; Saints, Cardinals, Chargers, and Rams. Talk about all those playoff teams except none of them are currently in the playoffs but again, why pay attention to that fact?
- Oh but the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey. Well, why even play the game? Why should Miami even make that long cross-country trip? We all know that every single game Christian McCaffrey has played in his team has won. Everybody knows this.
- More excellent research by Bart calling Mike McDaniel, McDonald. Excellent work that totally doesn’t make Bart look ill-informed and completely makes him look like a guy who cares what he does.
- The next caller asks Bart what quarterbacks the Jets beat because naturally, Bart has a stiff one for the Jets, which I get, but then Bart said Josh Allen. I don’t know, if only there was a way to look up who the Dolphins beat this year because if you did you would find that the Dolphins beat that same Josh Allen. But why should that matter right?
- Then the Hahn guy explains that the Jets have beaten Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. That would be impressive if it was 2019 but sadly it is 2022. No, but really, I’m sure when Bart and or Hahn have discussions about this year’s best QBs Rodgers and Wilson often get mentioned. I’m sure of it.
- Finally, Bart says the Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the caller says that they beat their 3rd string QB, who was Skylar Thompson. Bart, in his infinite wisdom thinking he was very clever, said that in that game the Jets had their #3 starting QB as well who was Zach Wilson. Just want it on the record that the former #2 overall pick is the 3rd string QB in New York and he beat 7th-round pick Skylar Thompson who didn’t start that game and Bart thinks that’s equal.
All of this theater is marvelous. It’s hilarious in its predictability and its straight-up attempt to avoid truth and facts.
What I really think is the biggest issue with guys like Bart Scott, other former players, and other media personalities is that they can’t fathom how the Miami Dolphins being led by Tua Tagovailoa can win games.
Bart looks at Tua as a small guy who can’t run fast, throw far who isn’t strong, and can’t for the life of him understand how teams allow him to succeed. It’s like how Warden Norton couldn’t for the life of him understand how Andy Dufresne ever got the better of him in the Shawshank Redemption.
The Miami Dolphins could lose on Sunday. It’s certainly possible. Just like it’s possible that the Dolphins win. That’s called sports. But to consistently say that the Miami Dolphins aren’t a good team even though there are mountains of evidence to the contrary is just dumb. But, sounding dumb and being an obvious “hater” isn’t anything guys like Bart worry about. Just keep yelling, it’ll be fine.
