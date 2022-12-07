The people have spoken: Tua gets the most fan votes for Pro Bowl
By Matt Serniak
Is it hoisting up a Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl? No. But it is pretty cool seeing Tua Tagovailoa be the #1 vote-getter for the Pro Bowl.
It’s also very cool that Tyreek Hill is in the top five of fan voting. I don’t remember the last time the Miami Dolphins had not one but two players in the Pro Bowl who got this many votes. Without looking it up, I don’t think it has ever happened.
Tua had this to say when asked about what it means to make the Pro Bowl.
You gotta love the subtle dig at the past coaching staff at the end there. I can’t wait for the tell-all book that, hopefully, comes out years from now on just how bad it was in the facility with Brian Flores.
I don’t think anyone is surprised that Tua is going to be headed to his first Pro Bowl. With all the passing categories he leads the league, it was pretty much a no-brainer.
But, I don’t think many had Tua being the guy who would get the most votes. Honestly, though, I’m not surprised. I’ve seen Dolphin’s Twitter go to war with pretty much anybody who besmirches Tua’s name so when there was a realistic chance of voting Tua in, Tuanon and the rest of the Miami faithful rose up and did what they do and that’s support their guy. It should make everyone feel good but I’m sure there are those out there who will go out of their way to minimize this.
The fan vote counts for one-third of the Pro Bowl vote. The other two-thirds come from the players and coaches.
Yes, I realize that making the Pro Bowl isn’t some out-of-this-world accomplishment due to how many guys actually make it due to players opting out. And I know that the actual Pro Bowl game is no more because it was a complete waste of time and has now been replaced with a flag football game along with skills challenges which in my opinion was the way to go.
But, having the quarterback of our team be elected to the Pro Bowl is awesome and I hope it’s something that keeps happening. Why? Because if Tua is making the Pro Bowl it means he’s playing well which probably means the Miami Dolphins are winning games.
Now, I fully hope that Tua, Tyreek, and any other Miami Dolphins who get elected to the Pro Bowl won’t be able to partake in any Pro Bowl festivities due to having bigger game on their horizons. But it’s that Pro Bowls are a part of our lives now.
Follow me @2ndSatSports