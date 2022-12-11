Miami Dolphins lose after being beaten up by the Chargers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ loss tonight is screaming something is wrong with Miami. The Chargers depleted secondary was plenty good enough to stop the Dolphins’ offense.
Tyreek Hill managed to get a 60-yard touchdown despite having an ankle injury but for the second week in a row, Tua Tagovailoa was pedestrian at best. Miami mounted a small attempt to get back into the game on the Hill touchdown but it wasn’t enough to get back into the game and win it.
With just over two minutes left in the game, the Chargers put it away with a field goal giving them a 23 to 14-point lead which was plenty to give the Dolphins another loss on the season and their second in a row.
Miami couldn’t generate any offense aside from the big play to Hill. Tua threw for under 200 yards in the game and ahead of the final drive had completed only eight passes the entire night.
On the ground, against the worst run defense in the league, Miami managed only 92 yards combined with 28 yards coming on scrambles by Tagovailoa.
The loss puts the Dolphins at 8-5 and they remain in the sixth seed for another week but by all accounts, the Dolphins that have taken the field the last two weeks will not beat the Bills in Orchard Park next Saturday.
Defensively, the Dolphins players were just worn out. They spent a lot of time on the field against a Chargers offense that was playing like they wanted this game far more than the Dolphins did.
With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back on the field together, Justin Herbert picked apart a defense that couldn’t get the ball back in the end.
The win now puts the Chargers back into the playoff seeding and knocks out the Jets for at least this week.
The final score, 23-17 and it probably could have been a lot worse. The Dolphins need to figure out what is going wrong because right now, this is a team that hasn’t played well since the 3rd quarter of the Texans game. The Bills are on deck and the Dolphins will need to win it if they have any hope of winning the AFC East and that isn’t even guaranteed now with a win.
Miami will likely need to win, at least three of their final four games and with the Bills, Packers, Patriots, and Jets on the schedule, there are not guarantees.