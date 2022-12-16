2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top
By Wesley Minke
With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
The top of this mock draft remains rather quarterback-heavy, while the bottom is extremely changed, and filled with some new high-skill players. Many teams that are vying for the #1 overall pick are racing towards the same prized possessions at the top.
It seems all but a lock that the #1 overall pick will be either CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, however, you never know what might happen with the possible rise of a guy like Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter.
However, I think the biggest changes are actually with the offensive line, and who are the biggest risers jumping into the first round. There are a few wide receivers who fall out of the first round and will give the top of the second round some elite playmakers to pair with some elite quarterbacks.
I think the people to keep an eye on are the teams without first-round selections. Those teams are the Browns, Rams, Dolphins, Saints, and 49ers. If they find an elite prospect they would like to trade up and go after, they are more than capable especially with as deep of a draft class as we have this season.
I think in specific I can see the Miami Dolphins wanting to trade up, using the 2nd rounder and one of their 3rd rounders to try and snag a late 1st round pick. They make the most sense, with the most amount of time to develop some younger guys with a team that doesn’t have many more holes to fill.