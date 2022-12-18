Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 15 loss vs. Bills
Here are 10 observations from Saturday Night’s hard fought game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in snowy western New York.
The Miami Dolphins faced a daunting task when they traveled to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Saturday night, given the stature of the opponent and the elements that they’d play in.
The contest ended up being a far more even battle than most anticipated, but the Bills wound up victorious in what will be remembered as one of the best games of the season. Despite the loss, it was a breath of fresh air to see the Dolphins be competitive against a Super Bowl favorite after a couple of tough weeks in California.
There are no moral victories, but there were certainly some positives to take out of the loss. Here are 10 observations from the Miami Dolphins Week 15 game in Buffalo:
1. Averaging 7.5 YPC…and we pass the ball?
The play calling was suspect throughout the night, and it seemed like Mike McDaniel got too cute with his selection at certain points.
It was apparent that the running game was working from the very beginning, and the Dolphins finished the game averaging 7.5 yards per carry. So it was baffling why, on multiple third-and-short occasions and during red zone possessions, McDaniel continually opted to move the ball through the air instead of sticking with what worked. There have been plenty of head coaching decisions that have helped win football games for Miami this year, but the gambles did not work out on Saturday night.