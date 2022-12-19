Miami Dolphins: Are these the final 3 games for these 3 players?
Will the final three games of the season be the final three games in a Miami Dolphins uniform for these three players?
The 2022 regular season is coming to a close for the NFL and the Miami Dolphins. The team still has high aspirations of making the playoffs and competing deep into January, but there are future-related things to think about as we enter the final three games of the year.
No matter the results of the contests against the Packers, Patriots, and Jets, Miami will enter the off-season with one of the most talented rosters in the league. That means that there will be plenty of work to do for the front office, as a talented team usually means an expensive one as well.
There will undoubtedly be restructured contracts that free up space under the salary cap, but as it stands today, there are some gaudy contracts taking up a solid percentage of Miami’s allocated funds. The Dolphins have eight players that are scheduled to make more than $10 million in 2023, five of them north of $17 million. This means that there will be some serious personnel decisions to be made in order to improve the roster and improve on whatever the final results end up being in 2022.
For more than a handful of players, these final three games will be their last ones in a Dolphins uniform. Whether it be because of expiring contracts or simply a need to save money, some of the most familiar faces from the last few years may not be around when next season’s team takes the field.
Here are three players on the roster who could be playing in their final games in a Miami Dolphins uniform: