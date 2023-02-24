For the right price the Miami Dolphins should go after Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner played almost every defensive snap for the #Rams this year. He made 140 tackles, 6 sacks, 10 TFL, 10 QB hits, 2 INTs, and had 5 passes defended.



He earned a PFF grade of 90.7 and earned his 9th straight All-Pro team.



Still an impact player.https://t.co/GMrRYrOiQ7 pic.twitter.com/29iorsOULM