For the right price the Miami Dolphins should go after Bobby Wagner
By Matt Serniak
If you’d like to file this article under no crap, I really wouldn’t blame you. I’d take any former 9-time all-pro player who is only 32 years old who would instantly bolster a weak position group for the Miami Dolphins. I guess I’m just a sucker for outstanding players or something.
Well, the winds of change are upon us and it appears the bill has come due for the Rams. Bobby Wagner will be playing football elsewhere next season.
Now I don’t want you to start thinking that I’m going to overreact to every good football player that gets released. I honestly don’t think every player should end up in Miami. But when a player the caliber of Bobby Wagner becomes available and I think that signing him won’t break the bank then heck yes I want the Miami Dolphins to investigate.
Especially when you know that Wagner is, naturally, going to be picking a good team to go to that gives him the best chance to win it all. Well, the Miami Dolphins are a team on the rise and it’s not just current Heisman trophy winners that are going to want to play there. The Dolphins are in win-now mode regardless of what folks think of the quarterback. When you have Tyreek Hill, you’re always in win-now mode. Those are the rules.
Mike McDaniel has cast out a solid vibe to any and all players that it’s a good time in Miami. Not only that, but McDaniel showed in only one year that even though he still has a good amount to learn, the guy can flat-out coach. That and the guys bought into his approach. You throw in the whole no sales tax in Florida thing and the fact that you get to live in South Beach and well you have an attractive place for veterans.
Obviously, the money needs to be right. You can’t be selling the farm for 32-year-old guys regardless of how good they have been. Remember, you’re looking to bring in guys based on what they will do for you, not what they have done. Seems like a simple idea but we see it all the time where guys get paid or kept around based on past performance.
Bobby Wagner’s most recent past performance is a really good one.
Not bad for a guy in his 30s. Here’s the thing though; I think there’s still a healthy amount of tread on the tires of Bobby Wagner. Wagner has only missed 8 games in his entire career. All he knows is not missing games and being one of the middle linebackers that have ever played the game.
I get that in Vic Fangio’s defense, only one middle linebacker, typically, will be on the field. The Dolphins already have Jerome Baker under a nice contract so where would Bobby Wagner fit in? He fits in by Fangio making it work. I think Wagner is the kind of guy where you can find a spot for him on the field even with Baker there. If Vic can use that big Vic energy, anything is possible.
So yeah, if the money can be worked where the Miami Dolphins can also be flexible in other areas of need, they 100% should be looking into making their already decent defense better by signing Bobby Wagner.
Follow me @2ndSatSports