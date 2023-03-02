Will Miami Dolphins RB group be the same as last year? Grier says it migh
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier doesn’t sound too much like a general manager looking to make big changes to the Miami Dolphins running back room. If any at all.
Currently, there are no running backs under contract for the Miami Dolphins. Not a single one. Chris Grier is less than two weeks away from the start of free agency and it seems as though the plan may be to keep the same group in the backfield.
For the most part, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. We have said previously that the Dolphins will likely bring back Jeff Wilson, Jr. and Raheem Mostert. Now it seems like nothing may change at all.
Chris Grier told reporters that running back is something that they have discussed recently. He mentioned both Mostert and Wilson saying that they trade for Wilson and their is a relationship between Mike McDaniel and Mostert.
Grier was asked about the “possibility” of both runners returning to the team.
"“Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously we traded for Jeff (Wilson) and obviously Raheem (Mostert) and Mike’s (McDaniel) relationship as well, too. So yeah, we’re very open to those guys coming back. – Chris Grier"
Grier then said “We may have the same backfield next year.”
That would also insinuate the possibility of the Dolphins bringing back Salvon Ahmed as well. Ahmed would likely sign a one-year deal to return to the Dolphins as he won’t likely be a sought after runner when the market opens. I would guess that he will either sign a deal before free agency or be added after the first week or so of free agency is over allowing him to test the market.
One name that will not likely be back is Myles Gaskin. The Dolphins kept him on the inactive list much of the year so bringing him back would be surprising.
For those fans hoping to see an attempt to sign a big-name free agent, it doesn’t sound like that is part of the Dolphins off-season plan for now. Grier has never put an emphasis on running backs in free agency or the draft and when he does add in free agency, it is usually one-year deals or cheaper veterans. Looks like that will be the case this year as well.
Grier did, however, leave the door open for a high round draft pick to add to the room.
"“Yeah, I think if there’s a really good player, (RB) an opportunity to get a really good player, we can’t pass up anything right now. We need some depth at some spots and at running back, obviously with no one under contract on the roster right now, would be one. And there are some good players in this draft. So we’ll always keep looking and you guys know how Mike (McDaniel) loves his running backs.”"