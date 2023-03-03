Report: The Miami Dolphins will explore all options at quarterback
By Matt Serniak
You are sadly mistaken if you thought the stories, rumors, tales, and legends of the Miami Dolphins looking at other quarterbacks because they found their franchise guy was over.
Brian, only a few hours ago, laid out how fans shouldn’t get too butthurt about the Miami Dolphins checking in to see what it would take to fetch Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson. He was a billion percent right then and he’s even more right now.
Now I have no idea, exactly, what Josina Anderson’s win/loss record is on reporting on the Miami Dolphins and all the rumors and explosive stories that come out of there. You could tell me she gets things wrong all the time or that she really is in the know. I’m conditioned to believe that anyone who is on ESPN all the time that they have some reliable sources because why else would they be there?
Let’s just say that she is vastly superior to your garden variety Twitter/Facebook account that claims that they have sources who major in casting out vague predictions that would make Nostradamus seem credible.
As far as the Miami Dolphins potentially looking into other quarterbacks, I think we can safely file that piece of non-news under no crap. Of course, the Miami Dolphins are going to be looking into another quarterback on the team. “All options” can very easily mean a backup to Tua that isn’t Skylar Thompson.
Naturally, the juicer part of this whole thing is whether this means the Dolphins are looking to replace Tua with say, Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson. I’m here to tell you that I would bet my soul that Chris Grier and Stephen Ross are at least using the Madden trade machine to see what’s doable. I can see Grier trying to see if he can do the classic trade of a few 4th rounders for a 3rd will increase the chances of getting a mega QB.
But then when Grier finds that he has to trade let’s say a Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and some picks that they don’t really have along with paying all that money to one of these guys, I think Grier will simply say “you know what, let’s just go with Tua.”
But yeah, these kinds of reports are going to keep happening until the Dolphins do something definitive with Tua. These will happen regardless of what Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier have said about how crystal clear they’re trying to be when they say that Tua is their guy for 2023.
I realize coaches lie but I honestly don’t think Mike McDaniel can live with himself being so adamant about Tua being his guy next only to go with someone else. I know it happens sometimes but McDaniel is too big on culture and team building to do that. He could have given other lines other than these;
Seems like a guy who knows who he is going to be working with next year.
I’ll also say that because of Tua’s concussion issue, the Dolphins have a plausible out even though they’ve been letting everyone know that Tua is their guy next year. If they eventually get to the point that the injury concerns were too great for them to pay him long-term, they can move off from him and the media wouldn’t crush them too much for saying Tua was their guy. Now that will come back to bite them the next time a player of theirs has multiple concussions so that’s another reason why I don’t think they move off of Tua between now and May 1st, which is the last date the Dolphins can pick up the 5th-year option.
But as I and Brian said, the Miami Dolphins wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t check in to see what it would take. I just don’t think they would ever go through giving up some of their big-time assets. But that’s just me. I could be way wrong in the end. Enjoy your weekends.
Follow me @2ndSatSports