Deuce Vaughn would be fun for Miami but I’m going elsewhere for RB help
By Matt Serniak
Nothing like over or underreacting to NFL combine videos. I used to be against it. But then I realized it’s fun seeing a guy look like an Avenger with how they either jump, throw, catch, or run and then blindly say “oh my God, this guys guy is going to destroy the league” knowing full well that they probably will just be okay.
We do this when we’re clearly watching these guys perform like this as they’re wearing shorts and where this is no defense. It’s equivalent to the reactions we cast out when we watch training camp videos. It’s meant for fun. That’s what sports is supposed to be for us fans, fun. If you want to rain on everyone’s parade because none of this ultimately matters and let us know how superior you are in the art of football knowledge, have at it. Hope it works out for you.
We had Anthony Richardson and Darnel Washington put on a physical display that was super cool to watch. But then we had a guy who would never get mistaken for a physical freak, running back Deuce Vaughn, put on a mesmerizing display that got me and most others feeling things.
Simply breathtaking movements coming from Deuce Vaughn.
Now, I think we all know the knock on a guy like Deuce Vaughn. He’s 5’5. Let me tell you, as a guy who comes in at a thunderous 5’6 and a hard half, Deuce is not the guy you’re looking to stick down in the post and he’s not the guy you, ideally, want to have ramming it up in there on 4th and short. That’s not his game and that’s fine.
What Deuce is excellent at is getting lost behind the offensive lineman and then using his otherworldly cutting and decision-making to burst to the 2nd and 3rd levels of the defense.
Insert any small running back you want who had a supreme shiftiness to them. Whether it’s Warrick Dunn, Darren Sproles, or Brian Westbrook, they all work for this comparison. All of those guys were undersized but all of them ran tough and had terrific feet. Deuce Vaughn, besides having an awesome name that works well for running backs, has that and plenty more to offer a team.
I just would rather the Miami Dolphins look elsewhere for help in their backfield. I know we don’t know what they’re going to do with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. They might resign both of them or just one of them. I think they will try and get Mostert signed. If that’s the case, then I want a bigger, between-the-tackles back to pair with him. That would eliminate Deuce Vaughn for me.
But if for some reason Deuce Vaughn does wind up on Miami, I’ll be far from pissed about it. I will embrace him and convince myself that Mike McDaniel has some Dr. Strange looking into the future like visions about what he can do with a player like that.
I watched Deuce Vaughn rip apart TCU in the Big 12 championship game. The guy put up elite numbers at Kansas St. and I have all the confidence in the world that he will be a productive player wherever he lands as long as they have a coach who knows how to use his skill set.
