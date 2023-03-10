Miami Dolphins add a RB: Bring back Salvon Ahmed for a year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have decided that their first in-house impending free agent that they will re-sign is running back Salvon Ahmed.
The Dolphins left the 2022 season with no running backs under contract for the 2023 season and now, they have at least one. The Dolphins are paying Ahmed a one-year deal that could go as high as $1.8 million.
This is a good contract for a player that is good at what he does and knows his role on the team. When given the chance, Ahmed performs well enough and provides depth on the offensive side of the ball.
Miami has yet to make decisions on Jeff Wilson, Jr. and Raheem Mostert. Myles Gaskin is fully expected to leave.
In 2022, Ahmed played in 12 games where he was used sparingly. He posted one score on 12 rushes for 64 yards. In his three years with the Dolphins, he has 532 yards on 141 rushes.
The Dolphins needed to find another running back but this isn’t the splash many Dolphins fans are waiting for, or rather hoping for.
With the tender to CB Elijah Campbell, the Dolphins have now signed one player and tendered one leaving 26 more free agents to go. Of course, the Dolphins won’t re-sign many of them.
Miami has created almost $35 million in usable cap space right now but they have a lot more work to do before the start of free agency that begins next week.
Miami will still need to make decisions on Andrew Van Ginkel and Nik Needham as well as Wilson and Mostert.