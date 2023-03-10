Miami Dolphins clear more space with Hill restructure
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will hit free agency running after restructuring contracts for their three big signings from last year. Now, it’s Tyreek Hill’s turn.
Hill reportedly has also joined Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb in restructuring. A process of receiving more guaranteed money that is spread over the contract and reduces the cap hit this year. Inevitably, the Dolphins will hit a wall but for now, it’s needed business.
Miami entered this past week with over $16 million in the red. They will restructure three and will release Byron Jones. With the Jones release being designated a June 1st release, Miami will gain $13 million in cap relief or space on June 1st.
So what is Miami going to do with their new cash? The Dolphins should be around $25 million and can still create more room with releasing players but they could also give Christian Wilkins a new contract that will lower this year’s cap hit as well.
The Dolphins also have 27 impending free agents and will either need to re-sign them or replace them and that too costs money.
Miami no longer has a deadline looming to get under the cap but if they are hoping to be active when the market soft-opens on Monday, they will need to make a few more moves.
Free agency starts unofficially on Monday with legal tampering and will be official on Wednesday at 4:00 eastern when the league’s new year begins.
It should be a very interesting weekend and early next week when the frenzy begins.
As for the Hill restructure, it gives the team $18 million more to spend.