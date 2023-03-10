5th year option for Tua Tagovailoa picked up…should quite some
By Matt Serniak
I say silence now as if Mike Florio, Rich Eisen, and apparently Linda Cohns of the world will actually stop spewing dumb stuff that has no basis in this reality. I’m sure they will spin this and come out with a bunch of jarring, definitely not worthless soundbites of “if Tua Tagovailoa falters, look for the Dolphins to look elsewhere in 2024.” They’ll say that as if we don’t already know that.
So the money created by all the restructuring of contracts over the last 32 hours was due partly to pay Tua $23.2M. I’m good with that pending that he is physically able to do the job. I would have to imagine that if the Dolphins are giving him this money and not going the Daniel Jones route, they firmly think he’s good to go in 2024.
It’s really simple now. If Tua balls out next year like he was doing before the last concussion against the Packers on Christmas day, he will be getting a long-term extension. If he doesn’t play well or keeps getting hurt, the team will say good luck in your future endeavors. I really think it’s that simple of an equation.
I still think the Dolphins will be doing some signing of players in free agency. I just don’t think the impact will be as jaw-dropping as I thought a few hours when Tyreek Hill got his contract restructured. Miami still needs to pay Christian Wilkins which they should.
Perhaps the Dolphins will just be signing depth guys come Wednesday. Or, they do some more crazy moves and land a big fish. Who knows with this outfit?
What I do know is that Tua is the starter for 2024 meaning all the will Tom Brady come back now again out of retirement or will the Dolphins trade for Lamar Jackson talk doesn’t have to happen anymore? It really doesn’t unless you hate yourself and you like to hear yourself talk nonsense. You do you. Me, I’m going to watch a ton of college basketball and enjoy every second of it. my advice is to do the same.
