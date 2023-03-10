Tyreek Hill restructures letting everyone know the Miami Dolphins are all in
By Matt Serniak
Oh that wheeling, dealing son of a gun, Chris Grier, didn’t wait until Saturday morning to restructure Tyreek Hill’s contract. He didn’t wait until tomorrow or after breakfast. He did it right now!(I really hope someone here knows that reference because I use it often and I’m going to keep using it)
So the sorcerer that is Chris Grier, restructured the contracts of Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead with 30 hours of each other by exercising the oldest trick in the capology book, which is converting salary money into guaranteed money. Every GM does it and that’s how teams create cap space. It happens every year so we shouldn’t be amazed like we’re the Sandlot kids looking at fireworks.
I wrote earlier today that I figured Tyreek Hill would get his contract restructured. I didn’t think it would happen a few hours after Armstead’s. But there’s no time like the present and legal or illegal tampering is upon us or already in motion.
What all this shuffling of Stephen Ross’s money means is that the Miami Dolphins are declaring war on the rest of the NFL and like Mike McD from Rounders did is going all in but this is hopefully when he has the straight and not 9s over aces.
The Dolphins are going all in for 2023 and it doesn’t matter if you think Tua is the guy or not. They think he is and that’s all that matters.
This all leads me to believe that Grier and company are positioning themselves to make a big move next week. They still have more players to release giving them even more cap space but all signs point to the Dolphins looking to bring in a big-time, difference-making type of player.
Will it be Jalen Ramsey, Tremaine Edmonds, a high-priced running back(hope not)? Who knows. But at this point, I’d be surprised if they don’t go for broke here.
Hey, at least they’re trying to win it all and not just settle for backdooring into the playoffs. I mean, that still can easily happen and given their track record it probably will. But take what Trent Scherfield said the other day;
Be damned the long-term future. I’m here for the now and right now the Miami Dolphins are ascending and I’m here for it. I’m here for it until they break my heart again, which I realize I’m opening myself up for a major letdown. That’s future Sern’s problem. Current Sern is riding high into the weekend.
