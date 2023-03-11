The next 3 business decisions the Miami Dolphins should make
By Matt Serniak
NFL free agency hasn’t even, officially, started unless you take into account all the illegal tampering that is undoubtedly going on behind the scenes. The Miami Dolphins have wasted no time having their bean counters shuffle around Stephen Ross’s money so that Chris Grier can go out and bolster the roster.
Most of the heavy-hitting contacts, Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead, and Tyreek Hill have been restructured(can’t wait until I can stop writing that word over and over again), which freed up a bunch of money for the Miami Dolphins.
Then the cherry on top of a successful pre-free agency spending spree; picking up Tua Tagovailo’s 5th-year option happened. Now, the Dolphins have their best players locked up, happy, who I’m sure are loving all the guaranteed money that just fell into their laps, and they have QB1 in place for the next two seasons. Or, Tua is here for one more season. Who knows? Again, I want Tua to do well because I want the Miami Dolphins to be great. I don’t care who the QB is as long as they produce.
And this team is ready to produce. All these moves of locking in these big-named, big talented players is a signal to the AFC East, the AFC, the NFL, America, North America, Western Hemisphere, Earth, the solar system, the Milky Way Galaxy, the Universe, and the multiverse that the Miami Dolphins believe that they are in place to win the Lombardi trophy. And no, that last sentence wasn’t hyperbolic.
Obviously, Grier and Brandon Shore, who is their money guy and cap guy, are far from done with adding talent and also releasing talent. The business decisions that I have laid out are ones I feel could happen before free agency starts on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 PM. It’s possible one or more of them can happen in two weeks as well.
They are moves that I believe need to happen to make the Miami Dolphins better in 2023 and beyond. That wheeling-dealing son of a gun, Chris Grier, is like a mad hatter out there. We’ve seen him pull off some wild moves before. I wouldn’t say these pieces of business are Blockbuster or even Red Box types of decisions. In essence, take care of business or the business will take care of you.