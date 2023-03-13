The Miami Dolphins plan to sign Mike White to apparently be Tua’s backup
By Matt Serniak
I was going to write something about who the Miami Dolphins should sign to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup. I would have liked to see the Dolphins go after Andy Dalton. I like how Dalton gets the ball out of his hands quickly which is a staple of this offense. But I don’t have to worry about that anymore because the Miami Dolphins went out and signed Mike White.
I feel like Mike White has a slight stench of great Matt Flynn with how he was able to parlay about two games into a contract. Yes, this contract isn’t anything like the genius Matt Flynn was able to get with the Seahawks only to get beat out by rookie Russell Wilson after having that 6 TD game once upon a time.
But I only really recall Mike White having a nice game or two seasons ago and then this year getting the life knocked out of him play after play against the Bills at the end of the season. I felt like Elaine wanted the cockfight between Litte Jerry Seinfeld and Marcelino’s ringer to be stopped when I watched Mike White get his insides turned into mush shards of bone.
Last year, White threw for 3 TDs and 4 INTs. Not great numbers. I also recall all the talking heads trying to talk themselves into thinking that if the Jets had Mike White every game, they’d be a playoff team. Not too sure about that but hey whatever gets people talking about you I guess.
The pros for Mike White is that he is pretty fearless in the pocket and that he has a strong arm. He has zero issues getting obliterated to stick a throw, which is nice I suppose.
I put apparently in the headline because even though he’s getting a 2-year $16M contract, I’m not completely convinced that it won’t be Skylar Thompson as the #2 QB. Would it really suppose anyone if Skylar impressed Mike McDaniel enough to be the clear-cut #2 guy behind Tua? It wouldn’t surprise me at all.
The biggest thing here is if Mike White will be able to learn this offense fast enough. Teddy Bridgewater seemed very behind on what needed to happen to move the ball in this offense. Tua gets the ball out of his hand so quickly thus why this offense is predicated on timing. I’m really not sure if Mike White is the guy for this role but I have to assume McDaniel had major input on this decision. So at the moment, if Mike McD says Mike White is the guy to backup Tua, then I’m going with it
Hopefully, Tua never gets hurt again and we never have to see Mike White in a game unless it’s mop-up duty because the star-studded offense and defense wiped the floor with some team.
I can’t wait to see what that wheeling, dealing, son of a gun Chris Grier has next up his sleeve. The streets are saying Jordan Poyer is in play. I’ll believe it when I see it but Poyer was a gu who vocally said Miami for a number of obvious reasons. Ramsey said the same stuff and he’s in South Beach now. We’ll see what happens.
