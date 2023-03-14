Debate: Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins could potentially make a trade for either Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry but which would be the better option?
On social media, fans are asking the same question. If salary and compensation were relatively equal, which NFL running back should the Dolphins try and sing?
While we can debate this, the real question is whether or not the Dolphins’ Chris Grier puts enough stock into either one, enough that is to make a move to bring one to Miami.
Both backs have a lot to offer and both are at the top of the league in terms of production.
Derrick Henry
- 71 starts in 102 games
- 8,335 rushing yards on 1,750 carries
- 78 touchdowns
- 166 receptions for 1,244 yards and 3 touchdowns
- 3 Pro Bowls
- 1 first team All-Pro
Dalvin Cook
- 72 starts in 73 games
- 5,993 yards rushing on 1,282 carries
- 47 touchdowns
- 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Four consecutive Pro Bowls
Henry has been in the NFL since the 2016 season and has 500 more carries than Cook who has been in the league since 2017.
Both players have missed time throughout their careers as well.
- Henry – 16 games in seven seasons
- Cook – 25 games in six seasons
Both players have a lot of upsides and both are going to be expensive financially. The good news is that both the Titans and the Vikings are selling to get their cap and their teams rebuilt to a degree. Both players could stay with their teams but it will be hard to maintain them now that they have been shopped. It doesn’t make for a great situation for either player to return.
We mentioned earlier today that an AFC East team is reportedly in contact with the Vikings and negotiations are taking place. We can assume that the Jets are not one of those teams. Miami, New England, and Buffalo could all be talking. The Bills and Dolphins make the most sense but Grier’s thoughts on spending money on running backs could be the reason Miami isn’t one of those teams.
As for which one the Dolphins should pursue? Well, that is almost a personal choice that varies from fan to fan. Both are equally impressive with Henry being an extremely physical running back while Cook is electric and elusive.
Depending on the money and compensation involved, Cook may have a better upside given the lesser wear on his knees and legs but his injury history is a concern. Last season was the first full season he has played in the NFL but Henry has only one full season as well.