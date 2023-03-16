The Miami Dolphins are signing two offensive linemen
The Miami Dolphins biggest need on offense is offensive linemen. They have elite skill position players everywhere. They need offensive lineman.
I am convinced that Chis Grier read my article from yesterday outlining how the Dolphins could combat the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers.
The biggest key for the Dolphins this offseason to become a better football team is to sign offensive linemen, so Tua Tagovailoa can hopefully stay healthy.
That is the offensive key for the Dolphins this upcoming season. Keep Tua off his back, so he does not miss games.
If they do that, they should have no problem keeping up in shootouts against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.
I am happy to see Chris Grier is taking steps towards protecting Tua, something he has failed to do since he drafted Tua.
The Dolphins are planning to sign Dan Feeney and Geron Christian.
Dan Feeney has been signed to a one-year-deal with the Dolphins. He played for the Jets last year, and he was drafted in 2017 by the Los Angeles Chargers. He is only 28 years old.
He is a player who has played both the guard and center position. Most of his time in the NFL though has come at left guard.
He is not a player who I would expect to start for the Dolphins. He only started two games for the Jets last year, but he appeared in all 17.
He is no slouch though. He started and appeared in every game for the Chargers from 2018 to 2020. In 2018 and 2020 Feeney played every snap for the Chargers. He is durable. That is such a valuable thing to have in an offensive lineman.
ultimately, he does add some much-needed depth to the interior offensive line.
Geron Christian was a backup tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. He appeared in 10 of their games and did not start any.
Christian is also young. He is only 26 years old.
He has bounced around the league having played for three teams already in his short career.
He is definitely a backup, but he is a capable backup. He adds more depth to the offensive line. Terron Armstead has a history of injuries, so adding a reliable backup tackle option is a good move by Grier.
I would like to see the Dolphins add some starter level talent to the offensive line before the free agency period ends.
Either way, these are good moves that should ensure the safety of Tua, even if the offensive line gets banged up.