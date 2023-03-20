5 remaining NFL free agents that can make the Miami Dolphins better
By Brian Miller
Free agency in the NFL is now moving on to its first full week and there are plenty of players left that can make the Miami Dolphins better.
So far, the Dolphins have done well for themselves. Most in the media are grading the Dolphins’ free agency as an “A” but not everyone believes that the moves the Dolphins have made are going to elevate them to the next level, give them a deep run in the playoffs, or seriously contend for the Super Bowl.
Many view the moves as necessary or as part of the change in defense. Moves will help Vic Fangio.
None of these moves, in reality, are being made to put the Dolphins into the elite category of the NFL. The team is good and they are better on paper. Miami should challenge in the AFC East but the question remains…have they done enough or do they need to do more?
Miami still has money to spend and they can easily create more. There are plenty of free agents left awaiting a new team for the 2023 season. Here are five that can help Miami.
Bobby Wagner
The former Seahawk and Rams linebacker is one of the best interior linebackers in the NFL and still plays at a high level. The Dolphins added David Long and seem content to ride out another year with Jerome Baker but adding Wagner clearly would make the Dolphins’ defense better. Maybe Jalen Ramsey can convince Wagner to join him in Miami. If he can’t Zach Cunningham is another option that would provide more depth to the position.