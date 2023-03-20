Moves the Miami Dolphins haven’t made on their roster, good or bad
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been active so far in free agency but if they want to do more, there are moves they can make to free up more money.
The big move of the off-season feels like another Christmas in March. That one big shiny present that your parents gave you first and now the rest of the presents are fillers that you really don’t care much about. Jalen Ramsey was that big shiny gift.
Miami fans, like Oliver, want more. The Miami Dolphins, don’t seem intent on giving them more.
Dolphins fans may want to remember, however, that after last season’s big shiny present, Tyreek Hill, the moves made afterward were decent moves but nothing spectacular until Terron Armstead was added a full week after the start of free agency.
In other words Dolphins fans, there is still time for that hidden little gift tucked behind the Chris Grier couch. The only thing that they have to do before they reveal it to us is making some moves to clear cap space and there are several they can do to make it work.
Here are five moves that the Miami Dolphins can make to give them an opportunity to add more starting players to their roster.