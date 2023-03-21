Most important position for the Miami Dolphins to address before the draft
The Miami Dolphins are off to an incredible start in free agency so far. They made a big trade for Jalen Ramsey and they have resigned key players.
Despite the impressive work done so far by the Dolphins’ front office there is still work that needs to be done.
They have added a couple new linebackers, but people would agree that is an area that still needs improvement.
Mike Gesicki left, so the tight end room is a little thinner.
The offensive line needs help as well, especially on the inside.
These are the three most important positions for the Dolphins to address before the NFL draft.
The least important of the three is the tight end position.
I hate that Gesicki left. I thought he was a good weapon the Dolphins did not use enough, but the Dolphins do not need a great receiving tight end. They need a tight end who can put his hand in the dirt and block.
As much as I love Gesicki, he struggled in that area.
Durham Smythe has proved reliable in that area, but the Dolphins still need an upgrade at the tight end position.
Here is the good news, the draft this year has plenty of tight ends. They could easily draft a solid tight end in the second or third round of this year’s draft.
Sam LaPorta and Darnell Washington could both be available when the Dolphins pick in the third round.
Darnell Washington would be a great fit in Miami. He is huge. He is basically an extra offensive lineman whenever he is in the game. He comes in at 6’7 270 lbs. That is an offensive tackle.
During his time at Georgia he proved that he can both block and make plays in the receiving game. He would bring size to a receiving group that is amongst the smallest in the NFL.
He is the obvious selection at tight end, if the Dolphins decide to address that need in the second round.
The offensive line is next on my list of positions the Dolphins need to address before the NFL draft.
I would have it higher, but the offense was able to score points last year without a great offensive line.
The starting group is solid but not great. They need depth more than anything. There are a couple free agents I would love to see the Dolphins sign, but they would be okay to draft the position.
Dalton Risner and Rodney Hudson are both still available to play the guard and center spots. Unless the Dolphins are signing one of those two players I would rather see them build the depth through the draft.
The guard position is thin this draft, but there are multiple centers and tackles this year. Players John Michael Shmitz and Paris Johnson Jr. headline the tackles and centers this year.
Finally, the Dolphins absolutely need to address the linebacker position before the draft.
This is one of the worst linebacker drafts we have ever seen. Outside of Drew Sanders and Jack Campbell there is not much.
Meanwhile, players such as Bobby Wagner, Denzel Perryman, Kyle Van Noy, and Corey Littleon are still available.
Admittedly, Bobby Wagner is the only star in this group, but the other three are solid options.
We know Perryman, Van Noy, and Littleton can all play consistent snaps at the NFL level.
When you draft a rookie you do not know if they can play, because you have not seen them do it yet.
Pair that with the fact that it is a thin linebacker class; it makes me nervous to rely on a rookie.
Ultimately, the Dolphins need to address all three of these positions. Some are just a little more urgent than the others.