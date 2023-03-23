3 top positions the Miami Dolphins need to address with thier day 2 picks
By Matt Serniak
We’re starting to transition from free agency tracking to draft pick fantasies. There are still a good amount of veteran free agents out there that the Miami Dolphins could still go after especially after the Byron Jones money kicks in on June 1st.
There are still positions on the current team that we would love to see be replaced with other players. I know that when most of you read this headline that some of the more glaringly obvious ones immediatelly popped into your head because you probably go every day hoping that Chris Grier would do the sensible thing and bolster areas that we know are inferior.
Make no mistake, this is a win-now team. All the moves they have made over the last year or so have screamed; “our window is now and we are going to do everything we can to bring a Lomardi to Miami.” Personally, I love that mentality. Is it possible that in 2-3 seasons that the whole team will be blown up? Perhaps. But I honestly think Grier and company are savvy enough to avoid a complete overhaul.
Anyway, the NFL Draft is in four and a half weeks away. That means that the coverage on everything that has to do with the college players will be ramped up to 11 maybe even 12. I mean, if you think this article is unnecessary, you haven’t seen nothing yet. Not just here but across all sports media will be articles going weirdly deep in areas that you never would think would need to be explored.
Miami, currently, has the 51st pick and the 84th pick. This article is based on them not moving up into the 1st round and keeping it the way it is. Naturally, that wheeling, dealing, son of a gun, Chris Grier, might change all that and make 14 trades between now and April 27th.
Finally as I said, I know mostly everyone reading this can think of the current positions of need. You should feel fortunate that your brain allows you to have that kind of insight. Good on you.