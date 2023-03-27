DeShon Elliot recruiting Lamar Jackson to Miami Dolphins is funny
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added DeShon Elliot this offseason and he is already making waves across social media talking up Lamar Jackson.
Whether intended as a joke or not, Elliot is about to find out how divisive a topic Tua Tagovailoa is in Dolphins fan circles.
ESPN reported that Jackson announced he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2nd, Elliot opted to reply to the tweet not with a simple “like” but instead a comment. #cometotheDolphins.
The tweet didn’t stay up long as it was immediately deleted but Elliot found out quickly that on Twitter, nothing stays deleted long, no matter how fast you are.
And in the words of Heath Ledger’s Joker…”..and…here…we…go!”
Miami fans are desperately trying to move on from the Tua Tagovailoa drama that has plagued the fanbase since Tua was drafted. Miami was certainly putting all the doubt to rest when they picked up the 5th year option officially early this month but don’t worry if you don’t want Tua in Miami, he can still be traded.
The chances of Miami making a deal for Jackson are so remote you would have a better shot at finding a blowtorch on Ashika Island in Call of Duty. In other words, there is a possibility but it is very unlikely. Sadly, that millionth of a chance that remains is all some fans need to keep this going month to month.
Mike McDaniel recently told reporters that Tua has a fire in him already this year. So naturally, the Dolphins are going to move on from him because, why not? It’s Tua.
So once again, we are talking about a dead non-issue as it relates to Tua and the swarm of wasps that Elliot unleashed was nothing more than him throwing a rock at the sleeping hive.
Tua isn’t going anywhere, at least not until after 2024 and if that happens, Miami has a much bigger problem on hand and that is once again looking for a franchise quarterback. If that happens, you can bet that every person who ever wanted Tua gone will remind you how Miami should have traded for Jackson or someone else. Of course, if Tua works out, they will change their handles and pretend they always supported him.
Elliot managed to send out a message of his own shortly afterward. He is learning there is Twitter and then there is Miami Dolphins Twitter!