I hope Eric Saubert tries to recruit Russell Wilson to the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
After the complete Windscale plus Fukushima sprinkled by some Three Mile Island multiplied by Chernobyl level meltdown the internet, especially Dolphins Twitter, had yesterday after DeShon Elliot tweeted for Lamar Jackson to come to Miami after he said he had requested a trade, I hope that today gets kicked off by newly acquired, probable backup tight end Eric Saubert calls for Russell Wilson to come to the Miami Dolphins.
I must say that it was hilarious watching the infighting between Miami fans go down but also it was also pretty embarrassing witnessing it as well.
Deshon Elliott, a recently acquired safety officer on a one-year deal, quickly ran to Twitter after Lamar sent out his very calculated message about asking to be traded from Baltimore.
Do I love that Elliott sent that message out to the world? Not particularly. But, do I really think it matters? Not at all and I’m pretty sure Mike McDaniel and even Tua are not thinking about it. I’m sure they would rather stuff like this not go out there but they are grown men that have grinded their whole lives to be where they are. I think they can handle some words coming from Deshonn Elliott.
But the response from the Tua faithful has been a case study of what being a fan could look like. I will never tell anyone how to be a fan. You do you as long as you’re not hurting anybody. But man alive, when the Tua faithful feel even the slightest bit of shade heading towards their guy, it’s like you ran over their dog.
Here you have Big O saying that Elliott, who was a teammate of Lamar Jackson, should be cut for this kind of blasphemy.
Amazing stuff right there. This guy wants Elliott not to have a job for saying #CometotheDolphins meaning that he should be the QB instead of Tua. Yep, that makes sense. I’m to understand that Tua is so sensitive that he can’t handle the words from a guy who makes zero decisions on the team.
Fortunately, Elliott responded to what he said with a real measured response one that I wish people would embrace but never will.
What I want is for Eric Saubert to say he wants Russell Wilson to come to Miami. Not that I want it to actually happen but I’d like to see the mob start up again. I want to see the guys who believe Tua can do no wrong or that he can’t handle a few words lose themselves in the moment and start looking for Saubert to lose his job. Essentially, I want to see the world burn just a little bit while I watch and laugh.
Tua is the guy for this year. That can’t be said enough by everyone associated with the Dolphins. To make it look like your week has been ruined by Deshon Elliott’s tweet just shows how much of a child you really are. The locker room isn’t going to get divided or anything like that. It’s March 28. Maybe relax a little.