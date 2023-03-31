T. Kelce can’t name the NFL coaches, has no problem with Mike McDaniel
By Brian Miller
Sometimes, you recognize the face but can’t remember the name, at other times, you can’t get either one of the right. Travis Kelce at least recognizes Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel.
Travis Kelce and his brother Jason were on their podcast earlier when Jason quizzed Travis on who the NFL head coaches were in the annual coaching picture taken at the owner’s meeting earlier in the week.
It became quite the event as Travis was unable to name eight of them and struggled with several others. The “F-Bomb” laden podcast was filled with laughter from Jason as he listened to his brother’s struggles.
As Travis skipped through the upper row missing several, including three in a row, he turned to the bottom row and after recognizing Dallas’ Mike McCarthy, couldn’t name two of the next three although Mike McDaniel was sandwiched in between.
He got McDaniel right but the best part of this entire segment was Jason laughing hysterically at his brother’s inability to get them all right.
To be fair, there was a lot of head coaching moves this year and some of the new additions are hardly household names. Still, for most of us, we would think that an NFL player would recognize the coaches in the league.
Imagine if he got quizzed on naming the general managers!
While some fans may not be overly excited about Travis Kelce, the reality is he has become a household name and a player everyone recognizes and while his podcast is laced with profanity (beware young children and NSFW adults) it is quite funny nonetheless.