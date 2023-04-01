Why the Miami Dolphins should draft this Alabama running back at pick 51
By Robert Burns
Just because the Miami Dolphins resigned their entire backfield from last year doesn’t mean they’ll pass up a future feature running back in April’s Draft.
Miami owns the 51st pick in the upcoming draft (their earliest selection after being stripped of their first-round choice due to tampering violations). In the latest ESPN mock draft, published Wednesday by Jordan Reid, one analyst sees the Dolphins using their second-round pick to add even more Alabama Crimson Tide talent to their offense, choosing running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
"… He’d be an ideal fit in coach Mike McDaniel’s outside zone scheme, though. Adding Gibbs to an offense with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be even more explosive."
Jahmyr Gibbs was Alabama’s leading rusher and receiver in 2022. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and caught 44 passes in his junior season for the Crimson Tide.
Texas’ Bijan Robinson should be the first running back off the draft board, but Gibbs is a close second option. If the former Georgia Tech transfer is still on the board come Miami’s selection, that would be a massive win for a franchise rolling with a handful of short-term contracts at the position.
The Dolphins re-signed the entire 2022 running back roster and currently have Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson under contract.
That same group for the Dolphins ranked tied for 25th in rushing in 2022, however, keep in mind they also had the second-fewest rushing attempts in the league with 390 — just four more than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team’s two leading rushers, Mostert and Wilson will be 31 and 28 years old, respectively, this season while Gibbs just celebrated his 21st birthday.